June 8 (Reuters) - TAS Tecnologia Avanzata dei Sistemi SpA :

* TAS SPA - WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT TAS INTERNATIONAL SA, SIGNED BINDING AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF 100% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF SWISS CO INFRAXIS AG

* TAS SPA - CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION AMOUNTS TO A TOTAL OF EUR 18 MILLION