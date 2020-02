Feb 27 (Reuters) - TASCO Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 190.1 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 3.9 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 184.7 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 3.1 MILLION RGT

* GOING FORWARD INTO LAST QUARTER OF FY, SO FAR CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAS NOT IMPACTED CO’S RESULTS SIGNIFICANTLY

* ANY PROTRACTED AND EXPANSION OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK WOULD EVENTUALLY BE EXPECTED TO IMPACT MOST OF CO'S BUSINESSES