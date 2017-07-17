FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
BRIEF-Taseko says Gibraltar has been temporarily idled; unclear when milling, mining ops will recommence
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
U.S. in economic war with China: Bannon
Politics
U.S. in economic war with China: Bannon
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 5:12 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Taseko says Gibraltar has been temporarily idled; unclear when milling, mining ops will recommence

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Taseko Mines Ltd:

* Taseko updates operating status of Gibraltar

* Due to uncontrolled wildfires in Cariboo, an evacuation order has been issued for Williams Lake, number of other smaller communities in region​

* Wildfires impacted co's employees' ability to travel to mine and Gibraltar has now been temporarily idled

* It is unclear when milling and mining operations will recommence at Gibraltar

* No fires in immediate area of Gibraltar which pose any threat to mine​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.