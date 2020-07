July 9 (Reuters) - Tasfoods Ltd:

* PREVIOUS CHAIR LODGED APPLICATION AT FAIR WORK COMMISSION WHICH ALLEGES CONTRAVENTIONS OF FAIR WORK ACT AGAINST CO & SOME OF ITS DIRECTORS

* PREVIOUS CHAIR CLAIM IS FOR AN UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT IN COMPENSATION PLUS DAMAGES FOR NON-ECONOMIC LOSS

* COMPANY AND NAMED DIRECTORS STRENUOUSLY DENY CLAIMS, AND ARE DEFENDING PROCEEDINGS

* SHANE NOBLE RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: