June 12 (Reuters) - Tasly Pharmaceutical:

* SAYS IT AND SIX INDIRECTLY-OWNED COMPANIES PLAN TO SELL A COMBINED 99.94% STAKE IN MARKETING FIRM FOR 1.49 BILLION YUAN ($210.72 million)

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST $10.0 MILLION IN IMMUNOTECH BIOPHARM LTD'S INITIAL SHARE PUBLIC OFFERING IN HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2zpHg8P; bit.ly/3hw4J9M Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0711 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)