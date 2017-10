Sept 29 (Reuters) - Taste Holdings Ltd:

* ‍HAVING INITIATED A PROCESS FOR SALE OF LUXURY GOODS DIVISION COMPANY HAS CONCLUDED THAT IT IS NOT OPPORTUNE TIME TO EXECUTE SUCH A SALE​

* ‍THIS IS DUE TO CURRENT PREVAILING MACRO-ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT AND GENERALLY TOUGH RETAIL TRADING CONDITIONS​

* EVALUATING ALTERNATIVES TO SETTLE ITS DEBT WHICH MAY HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON PRICE OF COMPANY'S SECURITIES