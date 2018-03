March 13 (Reuters) - Tasty Plc:

* ‍FY REVENUE UP 9.7% TO £50.3M (2016: £45.8M)​

* TASTY - ‍MARKET CONDITIONS INCREASINGLY CHALLENGING THROUGH 2017 AND BOARD’S EXPECTATION IS THAT THERE WILL BE NO IMPROVEMENT IN THIS REGARD IN 2018​

* ‍DOES NOT INTEND TO OPEN ANY NEW RESTAURANTS IN 2018​