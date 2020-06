June 26 (Reuters) - Tasty PLC:

* RE-OPENED SEVEN RESTAURANTS (REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. OF ESTATE) FOR TAKEAWAY SERVICES ONLY

* BY MID-JULY EXPECTS TO HAVE SOME 25 UNITS OPEN FOR TRADING

* OVER NEXT FEW WEEKS, COMPANY INTENDS TO CAUTIOUSLY OPEN FURTHER UNITS FOR TAKEAWAY AND/OR FULL TABLE SERVICE