Aug 9 (Reuters) - TASTY PLC:

* EXPECTS TO REPORT UNAUDITED REVENUE FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED JULY 2017 OF ABOUT £24,375,000

* EXPECTS TO REPORT ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED 2 JULY 2017 OF ABOUT £200,000

* EXPECTS TO DISPOSE OF CERTAIN FIXED ASSETS DURING SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* EXPECTS TO CLOSE CERTAIN LOSS MAKING SITES WHICH MAY LEAD TO IMPAIRMENTS BUT IMPROVED OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW.