BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services exec says difficult to say when a turnaround in BFS will happen
#IT Services & Consulting
October 12, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services exec says difficult to say when a turnaround in BFS will happen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* Tata Consultancy Services exec says TCS past disruption caused by FinTech‍​

* Tata Consultancy Services exec says positive about retail but difficult to say when a turnaround in BFS will happen

* Tata Consultancy Services exec says not seeing massive changes in demand environment

* Tata Consultancy Services exec says there is some softness but overall demand stable for IT services

* Tata Consultancy Services exec says India business has been flat this quarter, expect it to be better going forward Further company coverage:

