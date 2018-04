April 19 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER IT ATTRITION RATE (LTM) 11 PERCENT

* MARCH QUARTER TOTAL ATTRITION RATE INCLUDING BPS 11.8 PERCENT

* SAYS SIX OF CO’S INDUSTRY VERTICALS GREW ABOVE COMPANY AVERAGE IN FY 18, FOUR OF THEM GROWING DOUBLE DIGITS

* "STRONG DEAL WINS AND A GOOD PIPELINE POSITION US VERY WELL IN THE NEW FISCAL"