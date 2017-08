June 6 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* Says co and Siemens collaborate for industrial IOT on Mindsphere Source text: [TCS and Siemens today unveiled a new collaboration around Internet of Things (IoT) innovation. Siemens MindSphere and TCS solutions will enable customers to explore new models that capitalize on IoT innovation and realize the opportunities presented by the digital economy.]