July 9 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd:

* SAYS REVENUE IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN QUARTER PLAYED OUT BROADLY ALONG LINES CO HAD ANTICIPATED AT START OF QUARTER

* SAYS LOCATION INDEPENDENT WAY OF WORKING GAINING TRACTION, CUSTOMERS COMFORTABLE INTEGRATING REMOTE WORKFORCE