May 20 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd:

* DIRECTORS DECIDED TO MODERATE EXECUTIVE REMUNERATION FOR FY 20 TO CONSERVE RESOURCES

* REMUNERATION FOR FY 2020 LOWER THAN FY19 DUE TO ECONOMIC CONDITIONS IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION FOR FY20 DECREASED BY 15% Source text : on.tcs.com/2Xc2m2x Further company coverage: