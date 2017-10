Oct 6 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* Tata Consultancy Services clarifies on news item on “massive data breach hits 6000 Indian organsiations‍​ including government offices, banks: Quick Heal”

* Says "there is no impact to TCS data, mails or its other systems as a result of the purported breach"‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2y4bhI0 Further company coverage: