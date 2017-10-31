FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages launches first tea cafe in Bangalore‍​
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Lax safety protections found in labs handling Ebola and anthrax
Exclusive
Health
Lax safety protections found in labs handling Ebola and anthrax
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
China
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 31, 2017 / 8:19 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Tata Global Beverages launches first tea cafe in Bangalore‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Tata Global Beverages Ltd:

* Says co launches first tea cafe in Bangalore‍​

Source text - Tata Global Beverages, the world’s second largest tea company, is evaluating the out of home beverage space with the pilot launch of its first tea café Tata Cha. The first Tata Cha tea cafe is located at 12th Main Indiranagar, the heart of Bangalore. The Company plans to test launch a total of four pilot stores to evaluate the consumer proposition and business model. Based on the outcome of the pilot, Tata Global Beverages will decide on future course of action for the out of home beverage space.

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.