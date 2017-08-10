BRIEF-Tata Motors announces commercial launch of Tata Tigor in Nepal

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* Tata Motors along with its distributor for Nepal Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. announced commercial launch of Tata Tigor

Source text - Tata Motors along with its sole authorized distributor for Nepal, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. announced the commercial launch of its new ‘StyleBack’, Tata TIGOR meant for the young and fast-paced generation. With its stunning, break-free and revolutionary design, the Tata TIGOR is set to build on Tata Motors’ existing passenger vehicle portfolio and addresses needs of the ever-evolving customer.

