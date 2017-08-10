FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tata Motors calls off partnership talks with Skoda
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 10, 2017 / 10:06 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Tata Motors calls off partnership talks with Skoda

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* Says intimating cessation of discussion with Skoda around potential partnership ‍​

* Says two companies have decided to keep in touch for future areas of collaborations

* Both the companies have jointly concluded that envisioned areas of partnership may not yield the desired synergies as originally assessed

* Says "remain positive of exploring future opportunities with the Volkswagen group"

* Says Tata Motors will continue to pursue standalone product strategy

* Says "have concluded that the strategic benefits for both parties are below the threshold levels" Source text: bit.ly/2uIDnDM Further company coverage:

