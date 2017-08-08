FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Tata Motors Group July global wholesales, including JLR, up 12 pct
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 8, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Tata Motors Group July global wholesales, including JLR, up 12 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd

* Tata Motors Group global wholesales in July 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 98,534 nos., higher by 12%, over July 2016

* Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in July 2017 were at 32,026 nos., up 5% over July 2016

* Says global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in July 2017 were at 66,508 nos., higher by 15%, compared to July 2016

* Says in July global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 51,425 vehicles, includes CJLR volumes of 6,805 units Source text - bit.ly/2wp4gyE Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.