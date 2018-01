Jan 8 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* SAYS JAGUAR LAND ROVER GLOBAL SALES UP 0.6 PERCENT TO 55,697 VEHICLES IN DEC

* SAYS "FACING TOUGH TIMES IN KEY MARKETS SUCH AS THE UK WHERE CONSUMER CONFIDENCE AND DIESEL TAXES WILL HIT US" Source text - bit.ly/2m6oxEE Further company coverage: