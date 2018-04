April 9 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* SAYS MARCH JAGUAR SALES OF 24,300 UNITS, DOWN 12.7 PERCENT

* SAYS MARCH JAGUAR LAND ROVER SALES OF 83,732 DOWN 7.8 PERCENT

* SAYS RETAIL SALES FOR LAND ROVER IN MARCH WERE 59,432 VEHICLES, DOWN 5.7 PERCENT Source text: bit.ly/2uZEBzO Further company coverage: