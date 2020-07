BRIEF-Tata Motors Says JLR June Retail Sales Down 24.9%

July 9 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* JLR JUNE RETAIL SALES 35,334 VEHICLES, DOWN 24.9% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* OVER 95% OF JAGUAR LAND ROVER’S RETAILERS WORLDWIDE ARE NOW OPEN OR PARTIALLY OPEN

* JLR SALES SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 BUT ON AN IMPROVING MONTHLY TREND WITHIN THE QUARTER

* JLR SALES RECOVERIES IN JUNE FOR CHINA AND NORTH AMERICA WERE PARTICULARLY ENCOURAGING

* ALL OF JLR’S PLANTS HAVE RESUMED MANUFACTURING, EXCEPT CASTLE BROMWICH FACILITY

* JLR CHINA JUNE SALES 7.4% LOWER YEAR-ON-YEAR AND NORTH AMERICA SALES WERE UP 2.2%

* JLR UK SALES WERE DOWN 31.8% IN FIRST MONTH OF RETAILERS REOPENING

* JLR ENDED QUARTER WITH STRONGER THAN EXPECTED CASH POSITION OF ABOUT £2.7 BILLION

* JUNE QUARTER JLR RETAILS IN NORTH AMERICA WERE DOWN 32.1%, THE UK WAS DOWN 69.5%, OVERSEAS DOWN 46.9%, AND EUROPE DOWN 59.1%

* JLR ENDED QUARTER WITH OVERALL LIQUIDITY OF ABOUT £4.6 BILLION

* JLR'S CASTLE BROMWICH FACILITY WILL GRADUALLY RESTART MANUFACTURING IN AUGUST