Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* Says retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover totalled 46,074 vehicles in July, up 3.6 pct on July 2016‍​

* Says Jaguar retail sales reached 12,964 vehicles in July, down 1.8 pct on July 2016

* Says Land Rover retailed 33,110 vehicles in July, up 5.8 pct year on year