April 11 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* SAYS GLOBAL WHOLESALES AT 153,156 IN MARCH 2018 , UP 18 PERCENT

* GLOBAL WHOLESALES OF ALL CO’ COMMERCIAL VEHICLES AND TATA DAEWOO RANGE IN MARCH WERE AT 56,399 UNITS, UP 33 PERCENT

* SAYS GLOBAL WHOLESALES OF ALL PASSENGER VEHICLES IN MARCH 2018 WERE AT 96,757 UNITS, UP 11 PERCENT

* MARCH GLOBAL WHOLESALES FOR JAGUAR LAND ROVER WERE 76,221 VEHICLES