March 9 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* SAYS TATA MOTORS GROUP GLOBAL WHOLESALES IN FEB, INCLUDING JLR, WERE AT 121,252 UNITS, UP 18 PERCENT

* SAYS GLOBAL WHOLESALES OF ALL TATA MOTORS’ COMMERCIAL VEHICLES AND TATA DAEWOO RANGE IN FEB WERE AT 46262, UP 28 PERCENT

* SAYS GLOBAL WHOLESALES OF ALL PASSENGER VEHICLES IN FEB WERE AT 74,990 UNITS, UP 12 PERCENT

* SAYS GLOBAL WHOLESALES FOR JLR IN FEB WERE 56,905 VEHICLES