Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd

* Says global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 49,757 vehicles in Oct 2017

* Says Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Oct 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 103,761 units, up 2.7 percent

* Says global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in October 2017 were at 66,361 nos., up by 3.5 percent