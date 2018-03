March 23 (Reuters) - Tata Power Company Ltd:

* SAYS SIGNED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH TATA SONS LTD FOR SALE OF 590.9 MILLION SHARES IN PANATONE FINVEST

* TATA POWER COMPANY SAYS CO SIGNED DEAL WITH PANATONE FOR SALE OF SHARES IN TATA COMMUNICATIONS REPRESENTING 4.7 PERCENT IN TATA COMMUNICATIONS

* SAYS AGREEMENT WITH TATA SONS FOR 15.43 BILLION RUPEES

* TATA POWER COMPANY SAYS CO SIGNED DEAL WITH PANATONE FOR 6.13 BILLION RUPEES