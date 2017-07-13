BRIEF-‍Tata Sons appoints Aarthi Subramanian as Tata Group's chief digital officer

July 13 (Reuters) - Tata Sons Ltd:

* Says ‍subramanian will report to N. Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons, in her new role​ Source text: [Tata Sons today announced the appointment of Ms. Aarthi Subramanian as the Tata Group's Chief Digital Officer. Ms. Subramanian will report to Mr. N. Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, in her new role]