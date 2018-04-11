BRIEF-Tata Sons To Consolidate Businesses Across Aerospace, Defence Under Single Entity

April 11 (Reuters) - Tata Sons:

* IN PROCESS OF CONSOLIDATING VARIOUS BUSINESSES ACROSS AEROSPACE AND DEFENCE SECTORS UNDER A SINGLE ENTITY - TATA AEROSPACE & DEFENCE

* TATA A&D PROPOSES TO BRING OVER 6,000 EMPLOYEES; HAVE PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN TELANGANA, KARNATAKA, JHARKHAND, AND MAHARASHTRA

* POST COMBINATION, RANGE OF SOLUTIONS INCLUDE LAND MOBILITY SOLUTIONS, AIRBORNE PLATFORMS AND SYSTEMS, WEAPON SYSTEMS, CENSORS, C4I

* POST CONSOLIDATION, TATA A&D TO DRAW SYNERGIES FROM ENTITIES LIKE TATA MOTORS' DEFENCE DIVISION, TAL MANUFACTURING SOLUTIONS ETC Source text: [Tata Sons today said it is in the process of consolidating its various businesses across Aerospace and Defence sectors together under a single entity – Tata Aerospace & Defence (Tata A&D). The necessary statutory and regulatory approvals are in the process of being obtained. Tata A&D proposes to leverage its full range of expertise, experience, and capabilities from across the Group related to Land Mobility Solutions, Aerospace, Weapon systems, Sensors and Command, Control, Communication, Computers and Intelligence (C4I).]