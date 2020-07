BRIEF-Tata Steel Q1 Provisional India Sales Falls

July 9 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd:

* Q1 PROVISIONAL INDIA SALES 2.92 MILLION TONS VERSUS 3.96 MILLION TONS

* Q1 PROVISIONAL INDIA PRODUCTION VOLUME AT 2.99 MILLION TONS VERSUS 4.50 MILLION TONS YEAR AGO

* Q1 PROVISIONAL EUROPE PRODUCTION VOLUME AT 2.14 MILLION TONS VERSUS 2.65 MILLION TONS YEAR AGO

* Q1 PROVISIONAL EUROPE SALES 1.94 MILLION TONS VERSUS 2.26 MILLION TONS

* INDIA UTILIZATION LEVELS RAMPED UP GRADUALLY TO AROUND 80% LEVEL BY END-JUNE

* PROPORTION OF DOMESTIC SALES TO INCREASE FROM Q2 IN INDIA