BRIEF-Tata Steel Says Currently Unable To Assess Impact Of COVID-19 Situation On Co's Ops, Financials

April 1 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd:

* CURRENTLY UNABLE TO ASSESS THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 SITUATION ON OPERATIONS AND FINANCIALS OF COMPANY

* IN LINE WITH INCREASED ACTION TAKEN BY NATIONAL GOVTS TO CONTAIN SPREAD OF COVID-19, CO WILL BE REDUCING OPERATIONS AT SOME SITES

* COMPANY’S MINING OPERATIONS IN INDIA HAVE BEEN OPERATING NORMALLY

* OVERALL EUROPEAN STEEL DEMAND SHARPLY REDUCED VERSUS NORMAL CONDITIONS, MANY CUSTOMERS PAUSED PRODUCTION, INCLUDING EUROPEAN CAR MANUFACTURERS

* INTEGRATED STEEL FACILITIES IN JAMSHEDPUR, KALINGANAGAR ANGUL, GAMAHRIA HAVE STARTED REDUCING PRODUCTION LEVELS

* TATA STEEL EUROPE HAS REDUCED PRODUCTION AT SOME EUROPEAN MILLS TO MATCH LOWER DEMAND

* OPERATIONS IN THE DOWNSTREAM FACILITIES IN INDIA HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED AND PUT ON CARE AND MAINTENANCE MODE

* TATA STEEL EUROPE IS CURRENTLY OPERATING ALL FOUR BLAST FURNACES AT REDUCED LEVEL ACROSS TWO STEELMAKING HUBS

* COMPANY IS FOCUSED ON CONSERVING CASH AND LIQUIDITY AND ARE REDUCING THE COST BASE