BRIEF-Tata Technologies Collaborates with Nio China For Nio's Range Of Electric Vehicles ‍​

Feb 27 (Reuters) - TATA TECHNOLOGIES:

* ANNOUNCES ASSOCIATION WITH NIO CHINA IN COMPLETE PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT PROCESS OF NIO‘S RANGE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES ‍​ Source text: [Tata Technologies, a global engineering services provider, today announced a close association with NIO China, a leading new-generation electric car company, in the complete product development process of NIO’s range of electric vehicles. The association between the two companies commenced with collaborative engineering for NIO’s first electric all-aluminum vehicle, the ES8, which NIO intends to be their first product positioned in the Chinese electric vehicles mass market.]