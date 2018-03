March 27 (Reuters) - Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd :

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ATC REJECTS CO’S CALL FOR WAIVER ON EARLY TERMINATION PAYOUTS

* AS OF MARCH 27, CO HAS NOT MADE AN OFFER TO SELL ITS STAKE IN ATC TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE PVT LTD