March 3 (Reuters) - Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd :

* TATA TELESERVICES (MAHARASHTRA) - TATA TELESERVICES LIMITED AND CO MADE AN ON-ACCOUNT PAYMENT OF AN ADDITIONAL 20 BILLION RUPEES TO TELECOM DEPARTMENT

* TATA TELESERVICES (MAHARASHTRA) - PAYMENT TOWARDS LICENSE FEES, SPECTRUM USAGE CHARGES, APPLICABLE INTEREST, PENALTY AND INTEREST ON PENALTY