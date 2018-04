April 17 (Reuters) - Tate & Lyle PLC:

* REG-TATE & LYLE PLC IMRAN NAWAZ APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF TATE & LYLE PLC

* NAWAZ SUCCEEDS NICK HAMPTON, WHO WAS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF TATE & LYLE FROM 1 APRIL 2018