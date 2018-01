Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tate & Lyle Plc:

* TATE & LYLE PLC NICK HAMPTON APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF TATE & LYLE PLC

* ‍NICK IS CURRENTLY CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND A BOARD MEMBER OF TATE & LYLE

‍NICK HAMPTON SUCCEEDS JAVED AHMED WHO WILL STEP DOWN FROM THIS ROLE AND FROM BOARD, AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY, WITH EFFECT FROM APRIL 1​