April 23 (Reuters) - Tatton Asset Management PLC:

* TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT - NOEL STUBLEY HAS NOTIFIED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ON 30 APRIL 2018.

* TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT - STUBLEY WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY UNTIL 31 JULY 2018 TO ENSURE A SMOOTH HANDOVER TO HIS SUCCESSOR.

* TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC - ANNOUNCE APPOINTMENT OF PAUL EDWARDS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER