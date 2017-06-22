BRIEF-Tatton Asset Management seeks listing on London's AIM

1 Min Read
June 22 (Reuters) - Tatton Asset Management Plc:
* Intention to float
* Expected to join AIM on July 6 with market cap of 87.2 million stg
* Proposed placing of 6,410,256 new ordinary shares and 26,679,075 existing ordinary shares at 156 pence per ordinary share
* Placing will raise approximately 10.0 mln stg for company, about 41.6 mln stg for selling shareholders
* Following placing, 63.5 percent of ordinary shares will be held in public hands
* Zeus Capital is acting as nomad and broker in connection with placing and admission