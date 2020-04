April 21 (Reuters) - Tatton Asset Management PLC:

* TATTON ASSET MGT PLC - TRADING STATEMENT

* TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC - EXPECTS FY20 RESULTS TO BE IN LINE WITH ANALYSTS’ FORECASTS

* TATTON ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC - YEAR ENDED WITH AUM OF £6.651BN (31 MARCH 2019: £6.068BN, 30 SEPTEMBER 2019: £6.981BN)