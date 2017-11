Nov 28 (Reuters) - Tatts Group Ltd:

* ‍TATTS REPORTED A 25% INCREASE IN CONTINUING OPERATIONS NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR MONTH OF JULY 2017​

* GROUP REVENUES FOR Q1 WERE UP 6.8% TO $743.1 MILLION​

* Q1 CONTINUING OPERATIONS NPAT $67.2 MILLION, UP ‍14.8% ​