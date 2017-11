Nov 28 (Reuters) - Tatts Group Ltd:

* SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA HAS MADE ORDERS TO POSTPONE MEETING OF TATTS SHAREHOLDERS​

* ‍REVISED DATE FOR SCHEME MEETING IS ON TUESDAY, 12 DEC 2017​

* POSTPONED SCHEME MEETING REGARDING PROPOSED MERGER TO COMBINE TATTS AND TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED​