Sept 26 (Reuters) - Tatts Group Ltd

* Updates on timing of further consideration by Australian Competition Tribunal

* Tribunal has today allocated hearing dates on 24 and 25 October 2017

* Tabcorp indicated that it will lodge new application for authorisation which is expected to be considered concurrently with existing authorisation application

* Co to continue to work with Tabcorp to progress competition approval process