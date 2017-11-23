FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tatts to postpone its AGM
November 23, 2017 / 12:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Tatts to postpone its AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Tatts Group Ltd

* Australian Competition Tribunal has published reasons for decision to grant Tabcorp authorisation to proceed with its proposed deal

* ‍Tribunal dismissed concerns raised by third parties as either unlikely to arise or as not material​

* ‍Tribunal found that proposed transaction will not lead to any material lessening of competition in consumer wagering market​

* ‍Board resolved to postpone date of its annual general meeting to 1.30pm (Brisbane time) on Tuesday, 12 Dec​

* T‍ribunal also found that benefits from proposed transaction will be substantial​

* ‍intends to apply to supreme court of Victoria next week for approval to postpone scheme meeting to 12 December​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

