Jan 22 (Reuters) - Tatwah Smartech Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SETS BAD DEBT PROVISION OF 21.9 MILLION YUAN ($3.42 million) ON UNIT‘S ACCOUNT RECEIVABLE OF 146.2 MILLION YUAN AGAINST LESHI‘S UNIT, RESPONDING TO INQUIRIES FROM THE SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE

* SAYS IT EXPECTS 2017 PROFIT TO REDUCE BY 21.9 MILLION YUAN DUE TO BAD DEBT PROVISION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DXQ8k8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)