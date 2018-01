Jan 3 (Reuters) - Tatwah Smartech Co Ltd

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL ITS STAKE IN PAYMENT SERVICE FIRM WHOSE 100 PERCENT STAKE WORTH AT LEAST 700 MILLION YUAN

* SAYS UNIT SIGNS DEBT-FOR-EQUITY SWAP AGREEMENT WITH LESHI’s UNIT

* SAYS UNIT WILL OWN 1.0 PERCENT STAKE IN LESHI'S UNIT AFTER INVESTMENT OF 150 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qhPdaW; bit.ly/2ClcRFa Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)