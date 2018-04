April 27 (Reuters) - Taubman Centers Inc:

* TAUBMAN CENTERS INC SAYS CEO ROBERT TAUBMAN’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $3 MILLION VERSUS $4.9 MILLION IN 2016 - SEC FILING

* TAUBMAN CENTERS INC SAYS ROBERT AND WILLIAM TAUBMAN FORFEITED A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF THEIR BASE SALARY IN 2017

* TAUBMAN CENTERS INC SAYS 2017 STOCK AWARDS FOR ROBERT TAUBMAN AND WILLIAM TAUBMAN WERE FORFEITED AND CANCELLED IN DECEMBER 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2Hwz7Cp) Further company coverage: