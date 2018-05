May 1 (Reuters) - Taubman Centers Inc:

* TAUBMAN CENTERS INC URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” TAUBMAN CENTERS’ DIRECTOR NOMINEES AND “AGAINST” L&B CAPITAL’S PROPOSAL - SEC FILING

* TAUBMAN CENTERS INC SAYS L&B CAPITAL’S NON-BINDING PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE SERIES B PREFERRED STOCK NOT IN BEST INTERESTS OF COMPANY AND SHAREHOLDERS Source text : (bit.ly/2Fya4Jh) Further company coverage: