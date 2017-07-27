FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Taubman Centers qtrly FFO per share $0.86
July 27, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Taubman Centers qtrly FFO per share $0.86

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Taubman Centers Inc

* Taubman Centers, Inc. issues second quarter results

* Taubman Centers Inc - ‍2017 guidance revised​

* Taubman Centers Inc qtrly AFFO earnings per share $0.92‍​

* Taubman Centers Inc - qtrly comparable center net operating income (NOI), including lease cancellation income, up 6.5 percent

* Taubman Centers Inc qtrly FFO per share $0.86

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Taubman Centers Inc - 2017 EPS is now expected to be in the range of $1.03 to $1.23 per diluted common share‍​

* 2017 FFO now expected to be in range of $3.53 to $3.63 per diluted common share

* Taubman Centers Inc sees 2017 AFFO earnings per share $3.67 to $3.77‍​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $3.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Taubman Centers Inc - 2017 FFO now expected to be in range of $3.53 to $3.63 per diluted common share

* Taubman Centers Inc - ‍"challenges within retail environment increased throughout quarter​"

* Taubman Centers Inc - "‍where appropriate, we are making decision to preserve occupancy and some income as we retenant space​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

