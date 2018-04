April 26 (Reuters) - Taubman Centers Inc:

* TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. ISSUES STRONG FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* QTRLY AFFO EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.04

* QTRLY COMPARABLE CENTER NOI, EXCLUDING LEASE CANCELLATION INCOME, UP 4.7 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $3.72 TO $3.86 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $3.56 TO $3.70 INCLUDING ITEMS

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $3.78 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $3.78 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.93 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S