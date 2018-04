April 26 (Reuters) - Tauriga Sciences Inc:

* TAURIGA SCIENCES INC - UNIT EXECUTED AN INDEPENDENT SALES RESELLER AGREEMENT WITH BLINK CHARGING COMPANY

* TAURIGA SCIENCES INC - TAURIGA BIZ DEV WILL HELP BLINK EXPAND ITS NATIONAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING NETWORK

* TAURIGA SCIENCES - RESELLER AGREEMENT WITH BLIBK IS SEPARATE FROM PRIOR DISCLOSED POTENTIAL ACQUISITION CANDIDATE THAT CO IS CURRENTLY CONTEMPLATING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: